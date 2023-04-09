Ranking every player on the Los Angeles Angels 40-man roster
Ranking the Angels 40-man roster: Who is No. 30 through No. 26?
30. LA Angels infielder Jake Lamb
Jake Lamb was at one point an all-star, as he hit 30 home runs for the 2017 Diamondbacks. This came after a 29 homer season. Lamb has hit just 25 longballs in 266 games across six seasons since that all-star appearance and looks like a shell of the player he once was. A solid spring training to go with the Jared Walsh injury gave Lamb a spot, but he's struggled as an Angel to begin the year and is unlikely to stay on the roster once Walsh does return.
29. LA Angels pitcher Chase Silseth
Chase Silseth getting to the bigs as quickly as he did is something he deserves major props for. Unfortunately, he struggled in his seven starts, recording a 6.59 ERA in 28.2 innings pitched. It seemed like he'd get off to good starts before crumbling the second time through a lineup. Silseth has thrown 11 scoreless innings in AAA this season and should see some time in the rotation. He can easily shoot up on this list if he performs better at the MLB level.
28. LA Angels pitcher Tucker Davidson
Tucker Davidson is still here because of his solid spring. He limited his walks and improved his strikeout rate dramatically. He's made one appearance for the Angels out of the bullpen this season and threw four scoreless innings and recorded his first MLB save. Whether we see Davidson as the sixth starter or even in an Angels uniform again remains to be seen.
27. LA Angels catcher Max Stassi
Max Stassi has fallen out of favor from Angels fans, and I get why. His 2022 season was disastrous. His offensive numbers took a nosedive and his defense wasn't great either. Fortunately, when Stassi does return off of the Injured List, he'll be in a backup role to Logan O'Hoppe.
26. LA Angels pitcher Zack Weiss
Zack Weiss is a really solid depth arm to have. I liked how he looked in his 12 appearances and 13.1 innings pitched last season and thought he had a chance at a roster spot before the Angels signed Matt Moore. I expect to see him up at some point this season, and maybe he can stick.