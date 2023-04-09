Ranking every player on the Los Angeles Angels 40-man roster
Ranking the Angels 40-man roster: Who is No. 25 through No. 21?
25. LA Angels outfielder Mickey Moniak
Mickey Moniak had an excellent spring but was a victim of there simply not being a spot for him. With Ward, Trout, and Renfroe in the lineup virtually every day with Ohtani locked in at DH, there was nowhere for Moniak to play. If there's an injury to an Angels outfielder, he can easily find his way back up. For now, we just have to hope he rakes in AAA and stays healthy. Both have been issues for him in the past.
24. LA Angels pitcher Griffin Canning
Griffin Canning showed that his stuff is still there, but he hasn't pitched to be ranked higher than this. He hasn't thrown a MLB pitch since July of 2021, right before getting sent down to AAA and subsequently getting hurt. Canning looked good this spring but let's not forget he had a 5.60 ERA in 2021 and was getting sent down because of his poor performance. He can be a solid fifth or sixth starter, but isn't more than that in my eyes.
23. LA Angels pitcher Jaime Barria
Jaime Barria had a 2.61 ERA in long relief last season but virtually none of the advanced metrics felt that he was close to that good. If the Angels continue to use him the way they used him last season I think that's fine. If they expect him to be more than just a long man, I think that's a mistake.
22. LA Angels pitcher Jose Suarez
When Jose Suarez faces a lineup for the first time through, he's untouchable. When batters see him for a second time, they start to get better swings and might put a run or two on the board. When they see him for a third time, he gets rocked. That's a problem when he's a starting pitcher. Suarez is good for three or four innings, but seems to always blow up after that. The Angels need him to be an effective fifth starter.
21. LA Angels pitcher Andrew Wantz
Andrew Wantz is a really solid arm the Angels can turn to in a variety of spots. He can give length if needed, and he can also pitch a scoreless sixth or seventh. He had a 3.22 ERA last season and hasn't given up a run in his first four innings of work this season.