Ranking every player on the Los Angeles Angels 40-man roster
Ranking the Angels 40-man roster: Who is No. 20 through No. 16?
20. LA Angels pitcher Jose Quijada
Jose Quijada feels like a mixed bag. You never quite know what you're going to get. Some days he has electric stuff that nobody can hit. Other days he can't find the zone and either walks the world or gets rocked. It'd really help if he developed a good pitch to go with his fastball.
19. LA Angels infielder David Fletcher
David Fletcher is an excellent defender but has to re-discover his swing. He has just one hit in his first 12 at-bats in 2023 after really disappointing seasons in 2021 and 2022. Making contact is great, but when you don't hit the ball hard, it doesn't do much. Fletcher doesn't walk, and doesn't hit for power. His glove is really good, but primarily at second. The Angels need him at short mainly. He'll get some starts, but won't have an everyday role.
18. LA Angels pitcher Aaron Loup
Aaron Loup was one of two relievers the Angels gave a lot of money to last offseason. He did not have the best year in Anaheim. A 3.84 ERA isn't bad, but Loup had a couple of really bad months and when he fell apart in May, that's when the Angels season really collapsed. He's a solid left-handed reliever, but has been hard to trust in Anaheim.
17. LA Angels pitcher Ryan Tepera
Ryan Tepera was the other reliever signed last offseason and he also didn't have the best first season in Anaheim. His strikeout numbers took a massive dip, as did his overall production. The Angels won't need him to be quite as valuable as he was expected to be last season, but a big year from Tepera would help this bullpen a lot.
16. LA Angels infielder Luis Rengifo
Luis Rengifo's bat finally came alive at the MLB level, as he hit 17 home runs last season. He had his struggles drawing walks and hitting as a left-handed batter, but overall, he was one of the better hitters in what ended up being a really bad lineup. He won't play quite every day in 2023 with all of the infield depth the Angels have, but he should play all the time against lefties and can provide value with his versatility. He can play second, third, short, and both corner outfield spots.