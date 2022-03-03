LA Angels record vs Seattle Mariners in 2021
The LA Angels were unfortunately just 8-11 against the Seattle Mariners last season. The M's finished in second place last year, so they were no scrubs. And it was nice that the Angels took two of three from them at the end of the year to expedite them missing the playoffs for an awesome 20th straight season. That's the longest playoff drought in North American professional sports.
There's a pretty important piece that the Halos didn't have against the Mariners in 2021 however, and that happens to be the best player in the world of these last ten years. Mike Trout played in just three out of the Angels' 19 games against the M's. Now that we'll have Trout back for 2022, expect the Angels to be much more competitive against Seattle.
That's because Trout dominated the Mariners in his opportunities against the AL West ballclub. He hit .364/.462/.727 (1.189 OPS) with a homer, two RBIs, and four runs scored. He lived his best life in that series, and set the tone for what was to come against the M's that season.
Whenever the LA Angels play the Mariners, Mike Trout rakes.
In LA Angels' franchise player Mike Trout's career against the Mariners, he has hit .326/.430/.656 (1.086 OPS) with 47 home runs, 132 runs scored, and 121 RBIs in 167 games. He's the true definition of what a Mariner killer is. It's been 11 years, and they still can't contain the great Trout.
Trout has hit seven more home runs against the Mariners than the next closest team on his hit list; the Texas Rangers. He has eight more RBIs against the Mariners than the next closest team on his hit list, which is once again the Texas Rangers. He's also been walked 107 times by the Mariners. The Rangers are the only team who has walked him more. Both teams are clearly terrified by his bat, but still cannot find a way to keep him from going yard against them.
Trout destroys every baseball in sight, regardless of which team the pitcher who's throwing it plays for. His bat hits different, however, when the Mariners are involved. If the Mariners want to make the postseason for the first time in 21 years, they have no choice other than to pitch around Trout.