Angels scapegoats: 1 to fire, 1 to put on the hot seat, 1 to be patient with
The Los Angeles Angels have done a nice job hovering around .500 this season, but have yet to play any brand of consistent baseball. It feels like on days they can pitch they can't hit, and when they can hit they can't pitch.
After losing their first three games in Houston the Halos sit at 30-30 on the season. That's good enough to not be a laughing stock but not good enough to be in any sort of playoff conversation They're currently eight games back in the division and 4.5 games back in the Wild Card.
All season long Angels fans have wanted an overhaul of the entire staff. Some of the complaints are justified, some of them, I believe, are not. Shake-ups likely won't happen mid-season, but if the Angels underperform and miss the playoffs once again, you can almost guarantee the Angels will make a slew of changes.
The LA Angels should fire manager Phil Nevin
Phil Nevin has been on the chopping block since the end of the 2022 season in the minds of many Angels fans. He got the job when Joe Maddon was fired, but didn't do anything to earn any rope from Angels fans.
Nevin wasn't let go because Arte Moreno decided last minute to not sell the team, and was given a shot for this season. Why that's the case I have no idea since this was really the Angels year to showcase whether they can be successful or not to Shohei Ohtani, but I digress.
Nevin has been here and while it does appear to have respect of players in the clubhouse, his in-game managing has left a lot to be desired.
Nevin's managing of the bullpen has been very subpar in my opinion, and his lineups have also raised some eyebrows.
The nail in the coffin for me has to come from the fundamentals or lack thereof. The Angels are one of the more undisciplined teams I've ever seen, which is hard to admit.
This team has a .500 record and is way more talented than that. They have two of the best players on the planet and have surrounded them with the best depth in the Trout-Ohtani era, yet the team doesn't even look close to a playoff team.
Nevin doesn't have this team playing near their potential and has done very little to make a positive impact. I'd be shocked if he's the manager in 2024.