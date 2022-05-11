LA Angels' slumping All-Star finally looking like an All-Star again
For the first 23 games of the season in 2022, LA Angels' 2021 All-Star First Baseman Jared Walsh wasn't looking quite like an All-Star First Baseman. He was batting .213/.276/.313 (.588 OPS) with just two home runs, 10 RBIs, seven runs scored, and two doubles.
In his last six games, however, he looks like a new man. He's batting .417/.440/.958 (1.398 OPS) and has smacked four home runs in that span. Driving in 12 runs and scoring six, Angels fans couldn't be happier to have the old Walsh back. Of course, it's six games, so he's not back yet--but it's encouraging to see him get hot like this.
Now, it's all about sustaining this success. He's always a stud on defense, as the Gold Glove finalist from 2021 hasn't lost a beat there. He's only made one error this year, and is a big part of why the Halos have looked like a different team on defense this season.
Jared Walsh has already proven that he still has power to offer the LA Angels.
Even with Jared Walsh batting just .260 this season with a .313 on-base percentage, his surge has showcased that the power is still absolutely there. It's not just that he's hot right now. Anybody with six home runs and 22 RBIs already this season has some pop and is contributing to scoring.
The Angels lead the Majors with 40 home runs and 145 RBIs, and it's obviously clear that Walsh has been a staple in terms of that production. Now, imagine Walsh getting back to that .340 on-base percentage he had last season.
The Angels would be even more dangerous offensively, as they already are tied for second in the Bigs (first in the AL) with a .324 on-base percentage. If there's anybody to count on getting to that level, it's one of the best first basemen in the AL in Walsh. His power has forced his 128 OPS+ to match what it was last year.
Imagine what will happen if he keeps getting his hits and gets that walk rate up (6.3% this year compared to 8.2% last year). This lineup will be even more unstoppable than it already is. And he looks as if he's on his way. Getting on 44% of the time during this last six-game span; it may have just been a matter of time before he was set to take off.