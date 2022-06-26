LA Angels: Why the stats don't tell the whole story about Noah Syndergaard
Noah Syndergaard's last start for the LA Angels is further proof that his statistics don't tell the whole story of his season. And yes, "further" proof. Even before his last start (June 20th), he had been experiencing bad luck. Check out three of his five starts that went as "losses" before his most recent outing:
--7 IP//3 ER//1 BB (May 3rd)
--6 IP//1 ER//1 BB (June 6th)
--4.2 IP//1 ER//2 H//5 Ks (June 14th)
Many would argue he should not have been taken out as early as he did in that last start (June 14th), and the opposite happened in his start on June 20th. Syndergaard had thrown seven innings with just three runs allowed, and he was surprisingly sent out for an EIGHTH inning.
He ended up giving up two more earned in that third of an inning. He couldn't finish the inning. He was at a low pitch count, so Phil Nevin must have thought he could bring him back out. Nevin yanked him on June 14th, however, due to him being at a higher pitch count for that point in the game.
Nevin clearly has been making some incorrect decisions with Thor. Remember when Joe Maddon was always criticized for yanking pitchers too early? There are valid arguments to firing Maddon, but one thing is for sure: Thor's stat line wouldn't have looked the way it did on Monday if Maddon was still here.
Noah Syndergaard has been "decent" for the LA Angels according to his season statistics.
Noah Syndergaard's 104 ERA+ looks very "decent" in his year with the LA Angels. His 3.86 ERA is solid, but his 4.02 FIP is not ideal. His 4.42 SIERA isn't either. His 1.200 WHIP is fine, but giving up 8.5 hits per nine innings is "decent." He's only giving up 0.9 homers per nine, but he has six losses.
If Syndergaard was managed better on Monday, and even in his start before that, the numbers would be better. This isn't an attack on Nevin, but just a way to point out why his numbers look down despite eye test results not being all too shabby.
The eye test actually looks even more impressive since Syndergaard is just 60.1 innings removed from Tommy John surgery. He wasn't going to have his usual stuff this year, and he has still stayed upright this season, even if the numbers suggest he hasn't been entirely impressive.
Thor should be fine the rest of the season. It's important to keep an eye on the details, however, as so far the stats have not been the best way to judge who Syndergaard has been as an Angel.