These three Shohei Ohtani statistics show just how insane he has been

In each of his last 6 games, Shohei Ohtani of the @Angels has:



- notched an extra-base hit

- drawn a walk

- scored a run



Only 2 other MLB players in the modern era have done that in 6 straight games: Babe Ruth (7 in 1921) & Barry Bonds (6 in 1997). pic.twitter.com/u6RcfRsGhZ