These three Shohei Ohtani statistics show just how insane he has been
2) Shohei Ohtani is doing things only legends have done
Shohei Ohtani is in the midst of the best offensive stretch of his career. He's been carrying this Angels offense on his back for weeks now, and it's been absurd to see.
This is only a six-game sample, but seriously? He's doing things only Babe Ruth and Barry Bonds have done before. While it's a bit surprising that even someone like Mike Trout hasn't racked up an extra-base hit, drawn a walk, and scored a run in six straight games, it's just something else that makes Ohtani great.
In his last six games, Ohtani has nine hits in 19 at-bats. He's hit five home runs (none to the pull-side) and has driven in ten runs. He's scored eight runs and has drawn ten walks. Only one of these walks have been intentional.
Let me repeat. In six games he's hit five home runs, driven in ten, scored eight, and drawn ten walks. How that's possible I have no idea, but Ohtani is quite literally carrying this team. What he did in Texas with all of those opposite field home runs was truly a sight to see.
He's showing us why he will command the first $500+ million dollar deal in baseball history, and with another game against the Royals this afternoon, who's to say that Ohtani can't have another huge day?