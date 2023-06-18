These three Shohei Ohtani statistics show just how insane he has been
3) Shohei Ohtani's hot streak has gone on for much longer than just six games
Shohei Ohtani has been raging hot on this road trip, but he's also been raging hot for a good month now.
Since appearing at his home away from home, Guaranteed Rate Field, Ohtani has been unbelievable. We all know the slump he was in before facing the White Sox, and since then, wow.
In 18 games played he's slashed .412/.512/.1.015 with 11 home runs and 23 RBI. He's gotten a hit more than 40% of the time, gotten on base more than half of the time, and that 1.015 number is his slugging percentage, not his OPS. Unheard of numbers.
Ohtani has scored 19 runs, has ten more hits than games played, and has drawn 15 walks compared to 14 strikeouts. Remember when Ohtani was flailing at pitches nowhere near the zone? Yeah, that's not happening anymore.
Ohtani has seen his batting average rise from .263 to .300 in just over two weeks. He's seen his OPS rise from .845 to 1.012 in just over two weeks. This kind of statline he's put up over the last 18 games is something only Lou Gehrig has done in the modern era.
This tweet is from Friday, but since then, the tally is Ohtani one and Oakland one. So in the last 32 days Shohei Ohtani has hit 14 home runs while the Oakland Athletics team has hit 15.
None of these stats point to what makes him as insane as he is, his pitching. Ohtani is still pitching at an all-star level while doing historic things offensively.
I've said this before and will say it again. There has never been anything quite like Shohei Ohtani. There's a good chance you will never see another player like Shohei Ohtani ever again. Please, don't fixate on the free agency. Enjoy this man playing the game we love, especially in an Angels uniform. He's doing things we've never seen before.