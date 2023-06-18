These three Shohei Ohtani statistics show just how insane he has been

Shohei Ohtani over his last 18 games for the @Angels:



28 hits

18 extra-base hits

15 walks

11 home runs

3 stolen bases



The only other MLB player in the modern era to reach all of those numbers over an 18-game span was Lou Gehrig for the 1927 Yankees (June 21 to July 5). pic.twitter.com/P9Q2V09Lh2