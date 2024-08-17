LA Angels top prospects get plenty of love from latest top-100 prospect rankings
By Drew Koch
The Los Angeles Angels organization has not been a hub for top minor league talent over the years. While teams like the Baltimore Orioles, Milwaukee Brewers, and San Diego Padres are known for having rather ripe pipelines to the big leagues, that's definitely an area that's been lacking in Anaheim for quite some time.
But perhaps things are looking up for the Halos. MLB.com recently released its updated rankings for the top prospects in baseball and Los Angeles was recognized as having two top-100 players. That statement could not have been uttered earlier this year.
Both right-handed pitching prospect Caden Dana and this year's first-round draft pick Christian Moore are considered top-100 prospects, according to MLB Pipeline. Dana is ranked No. 75 overall, while Moore comes in at No. 81.
LA Angels prospects Caden Dana, Christian Moore ranked among top 100
Dana joined the top 100 earlier this season and has done nothing to diminish his standing among the very best pitchers in the minor leagues. The 20-year-old hurler has spent the entire 2024 season at Double-A Rocket City and put up some terrific numbers.
Dana is 7-7 with a 2.74 ERA in 21 starts for the Trash Pandas this season. The right-hander has nearly doubled his workload from last season with over 120 innings under his belt while also tallying 131 punchouts. Dana could find his way to Anaheim next season.
Moore has appeared in less than a dozen games so far this season, but the former Tennessee Volunteer is already turning heads. It took two games at Low-A for Angels' officials to realize that Moore needed to face stiffer competition. After going 6-for-11 with the Inland Empire 66ers, Moore was promoted to Double-A Rocket City.
So far, even the competition at Double-A has yet to challenge the young infielder. Moore has a 1.515 OPS in nine games with the Trash Pandas with five of his 14 hits clearing the wall. In 10 minor league games, Moore has 20 hits with nine of them going for extra-bases. The 21-year-old could be on the fast track to the big leagues.
Angels' recent acquisition George Klassen just missed the top 100, but is the third-highest ranked prospect in the Angels' farm system. The other pitcher LA received from the Philadelphia Phillies at the trade deadline, Samuel Aldegheri, is also among the Halos' top 10 prospects.
Dare we say Angels fans should get excited for 2025 and beyond?