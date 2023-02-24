The Angels have two of the top three players in baseball
The Los Angeles Angels have two of the three best players in baseball according to MLB.com's top 100 players list.
Shohei Ohtani ranked first Mike Trout third on MLB.com's top 100 list
For the second year in a row, Shohei Ohtani has been named the best player in baseball by MLB.com. I have a feeling Ohtani will be in that spot for many more years. Nobody has ever done what he's doing right now, and it's very likely nobody will ever do it again. Let's just enjoy Ohtani doing it in an Angels uniform for as long as we can.
Mike Trout ranked as the third base player on this list, falling one spot down from his second spot in 2022. As much as I love Trout and want him to be 2, I really can't complain about him going down to number 3.
Aaron Judge had a historic season in 2022. He broke the AL home run record and helped will the Yankees into the ALCS. New York's roster is a good one, but their offense struggled mightily when Judge wasn't carrying it. When Judge struggled in the postseason, we saw just that. Trout with a healthy season can easily see himself back in the two slot before the 2024 season, but we'll have to see it to believe it.
Now in terms of the rest of this Angels team, they don't have anyone else in the top-100. The Angels have improved their roster without a doubt, but the most money they spent on a player was $39 million dollars for Tyler Anderson. You can make a case for the southpaw to be a top-100 player after the season he just had, but with guys like Yu Darvish, Joe Musgrove, and Logan Webb in the mid-90's, I can understand Anderson being left off.
The Angels should hope at least one player elevates into the top-100 so it isn't JUST Ohtani and Trout doing everything.