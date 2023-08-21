Latest Angels roster move signals Mike Trout could be on his way back
It's been 49 days since Mike Trout landed on the IL with a left hamate fracture. This occurred on a swing Trout took in San Diego and has knocked him out for the All-Star Game and the entirety of the second half so far. This Los Angeles Angels team that was 45-43 before Trout landed on the IL and right in the thick of postseason contention has now fallen to 61-64 on the year and 8.5 games back of a playoff spot.
Even with his down year, it's clear that this Angels team has needed Trout on the field, especially with Mickey Moniak really struggling playing every day in center field in his place. Now, Angels fans might be getting their wish.
Latest LA Angels roster move suggests Mike Trout's return could be on the horizon
The Angels sent Jordyn Adams down to AAA on Sunday afternoon which could seemingly pave the way for Trout to return. Of course, the team could promote someone else, but there are no other healthy outfielders on the 40-man roster If they opt to promote an infielder instead, they wouldn't have a true fourth outfielder which is something most MLB teams have.
The Angels superstar hasn't played in any rehab games, but he's done some hitting against live pitching and machines in the batting cages. The Angels haven't given any definites, but with no corresponding move announced yet we can only hope that Trout will make his return for tonight's series opener against the Reds.
Trout returning would obviously help a ton for an Angels lineup that has really struggled in the month of August. Not only would they be getting Trout's great bat, but teams will have to be less reluctant to pitch around Shohei Ohtani, assuming Trout is slotted in behind him.
Is it too little too late for a playoff push? Probably. But it sure would be nice to see number 27 back and healthy starting with tonight's game at Angel Stadium.