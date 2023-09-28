Latest Shohei Ohtani rumors paint bleak picture for the Angels
The Angels are not one of the teams listed as possible Ohtani destinations from two MLB insiders
Until Shohei Ohtani finally signs his free agency contract, Los Angeles Angels fans will hold onto the smallest glimmer of hope when it comes to his future with the organization.
While holding onto hope is always a good thing, there aren't many reasons for fans to do that at this point. With no signs of Arte Moreno looking to sell, plus the Halos wrapping up their eighth straight losing season, they really don't have much to offer Shohei that he can't get elsewhere.
Reports from major MLB insiders such as Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic and Jeff Passan of ESPN suggest not only that the Angels are unlikely, but they're not even on the list of possible destinations.
LA Angels retaining Shohei Ohtani past this season remains a long shot per two MLB insiders
Rosenthal mentions the Mets and Dodgers as the two likely finalists in a Shohei Ohtani pursuit. The Dodgers have been the favorite really from the jump as a team in Los Angeles that competes every year and has the money to pursue him. The Mets as a destination makes some sense as well even with their disastrous 2023 simply because of their owner's willingness to go above and beyond to field a competitor. He could offer Ohtani something he simply cannot refuse.
While Rosenthal's list was short and sweet, Passan's list was a whole lot longer. He believes the Mets, Red Sox, Cubs, Rangers, Dodgers, Giants, and Mariners will be the seven teams that have a realistic shot at signing Shohei Ohtani to the record-setting contract he's destined to get.
Even with the Angels not being listed by either MLB insider, I don't think the chances of them retaining Ohtani are zero. Ohtani is clearly comfortable with the organization, and the Angels were the team that gave him the opportunity to be who he has become. Arte Moreno will offer him a ton of money for a lot of years for the opportunity to retire an Angel and an Angel only, and I don't think Shohei will just ignore the Angels from the jump.
Unfortunately, the Angels being left off both of these lists entirely paint a very bleak picture when it comes to their chances. These MLB insiders do believe their chances are zero. That's very hard to ignore.
Things can always change as we move closer to an Ohtani decision, but for now, preparing for life after Ohtani is something that really has to start creeping into the minds of the Angels front office and fan base.