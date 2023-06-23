Los Angeles Angels: Check out this incredible Shohei Ohtani 'Hometown' series bobblehead
Shohei Ohtani might be making a name for himself in Los Angeles, but his roots go all the way back to Ōshū, Japan. That's exactly what this new, limited-edition bobblehead represents.
The bobblehead features Ohtani in his Angels uniform standing atop a thematic base of his hometown.
Only 360 of these hand-crafted, hand-painted pieces are being produced. So if you want one for your collection, you need to head on over to FOCO.
Limited-Edition Shohei Ohtani Los Angeles Angels Road Uniform Hometown Bobblehead
From FOCO: Who says you can't go home? He may have made his name in LA, but his roots are grounded in Ōshū. Go back to where it all began with the Shohei Ohtani Los Angeles Angels Road Uniform Hometown Bobblehead.
These bobbleheads will ship no later than December... just in time for Christmas (hint-hint).
- Portrays Ohtani wearing his road gameday uniform in a pitching action pose, ready to shut down the competition
- Thematic hometown backdrop with Ōshū and Japanese flag accents, because he doesn't forget his roots
- Team-colored base that will look great in your collection
- Rice paddy field top of base with player image display so your rotation is ready for Sho Time
- Front name display in Japanese so everyone knows who the face of your franchise is
- Handcrafted
- Hand painted
Don't wait. Check out FOCO today for the latest limited-edition collectibles.
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.