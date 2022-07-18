Los Angeles Angels fans will love this Shohei Ohtani shirt from BreakingT
Fans of the Los Angeles Angels love Shohei Ohtani. And why wouldn't they? The two-way player is a true unicorn and is putting together another great season. Which is why Angels fans need this new BreakingT Shohei Ohtani shirt.
Angels fans have the privilege of watching Shohei Ohtani do his thing on the mound and at the plate almost every day. The Japanese superstar is coming off an MVP season and isn't showing signs of slowing down.
He's been named to the American League All-Star team (obviously) after posting a 2.38 ERA to go along with a 9-4 record and 123 strikeouts on the mound. From the plate, he's hitting .258 with 19 home runs and 56 runs batted in.
He does it all - and at an exceptionally high level.
Which is why you're going to love BreakingT's latest shirt release - which has a fun twist and some 1990's flair. Check it out below.
Show your support for one of baseball's best, both on the mound and at the plate, with this Shohei Ohtani caricature shirt!
- Officially licensed product of the Major League Baseball Players Association.
- Adult T-Shirt: Super-comfortable, cotton/poly-blended crewneck in vintage white. Unisex sizing with a snug fit. S-3XL
- Hoodie: Premium cotton/poly blended-fleece in white. Drawcord in natural. Front pouch pocket. Unisex sizing. S-3XL
- Youth T-Shirt: Super-comfortable, cotton/poly-blended crewneck in white. Unisex sizing. S=6/7, M=8, L=10/12
- Women's V-Neck T-Shirt: Relaxed fit, 100% cotton v-neck in white. Fits just right without being too tight. S-XL
- Designed by Sami Cappa.
- Screened in the USA.
BreakingT products are simply the best. Incredibly soft and well fitting (but please note they recommend that men size up and women size down when ordering), when you put one on you’re going to be comfortable all day long. Plus, they look amazing and other fans are going to be jealous of your awesome t-shirt.
You can order your new favorite t-shirt for just $30 to Wear The Moment and tell the entire world who you’re rooting for.
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.