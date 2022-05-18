Los Angeles Angels: Get your MLB Armed Forces Day gear now
MLB Armed Forces Day gear is available now, which is perfect timing considering the Los Angeles Angels will be wearing the new threads this weekend.
From May 20-22 American professional baseball teams will be honoring members of the United States military. The new MLB Armed Forces Day hats from New Era are available to order today, just in time for the Los Angeles Angels to wear them this weekend.
The hats feature a camo pattern with a gold military-inspired patch on the right panel. The left panel has the New Era logo (again in gold) and the back features the MLB logo in green and gold. Team logos feature the American flag on the inner logo and are traced in gold and green.
Overall, they look pretty sharp. And multiple styles are available.
This season, the players won't wear camo uniforms - it will just be the hats. So if you want to rock the same gear your favorite players are wearing - check out Fanatics.
Note: MLB will donate royalties from the sale of Armed Forces Day On-Field hats to MLB Charities, which will support various programs for military families, veterans and active-duty military members.
Los Angeles Angels New Era 2022 MLB Armed Forces Day On-Field 59FIFTY Fitted Hat
Los Angeles Angels New Era 2022 MLB Armed Forces Day On-Field Low Profile 59FIFTY
Los Angeles Angels New Era 2022 Armed Forces Day 39THIRTY Flex Hat
MLB Stance 2022 Armed Forces Day Over the Calf Socks
