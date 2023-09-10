Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Cleveland Guardians, September 10
The Los Angeles Angels got an outstanding start from Tyler Anderson who outdueled former Angel Lucas Giolito and defeated the Cleveland Guardians 6-2. The Angels will now look for just their third series win since the trade deadline with a win this afternoon.
Probable starting pitchers
Kenny Rosenberg opened some eyes in his first start of the season and earned another start because of that. Rosenberg allowed just three runs in six innings against the American League-leading Baltimore Orioles his last time out. Rosenberg has a chance to show that he can be a valuable depth starter if he pitches well down the stretch, and has another opportunity to continue to prove hismelf today.
The Guardians will counter with rookie right-hander Tanner Bibee. The 24-year-old has been a mainstay in Cleveland's rotation for most of the season and it's easy to see why, as he enters today's outing with a record of 10-3 with a 3.05 ERA in 129.2 innings of work. Bibee pitched 7.2 brilliant innings against the Angels earlier this season in Cleveland, allowing just one run on two hits with no walks.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Randal Grichuk - LF
2. Brandon Drury - 2B
3. Mike Moustakas - 1B
4. Logan O'Hoppe - DH
5. Eduardo Escobar - 3B
6. Chad Wallach - C
7. Jordyn Adams - RF
8. Brett Phillips - CF
9. Kyren Paris - SS
Cleveland Guardians starting lineup
1. Steven Kwan - LF
2. Jose Ramirez - DH
3. David Fry - 1B
4. Kole Calhoun - RF
5. Tyler Freeman - 3B
6. Andres Gimenez - 2B
7. Gabriel Arias - SS
8. Bo Naylor - C
9. Miles Straw - CF
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
Mike Moustakas hit third last night and played first base with the Angels incredibly shorthanded and responded by going hitless in his four at-bats. He is in the same spot playing the same position today looking for better results. The Angels certainly need it if they want to score runs against a really tough pitcher.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
Randal Grichuk led off yesterday with Nolan Schanuel out, and continued to swing a hot bat since the Angels put him on waivers. Grichuk has 13 hits in his last 39 at-bats (.333 average) with three home runs and five RBI in the 11 games he's appeared in since the Angels put him on waivers for the first time with eight runs scored in those games. He homered on Saturday night and has hits in every game he's appeared in during this hot streak except for one in which he came off the bench and only had one at-bat.