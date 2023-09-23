Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Minnesota Twins, September 23
The Los Angeles Angels watched the Minnesota Twins celebrate a division title while they lost their third in a row and eighth in their last ten games. The Angels are now a season-worse 16 games under .500 and will try and get back in the win column at Target Field.
Probable starting pitchers
Kenny Rosenberg pitched really well in his first two starts of the season, but was used out of the bullpen in his last appearance and struggled. Rosenberg gave up five runs in five innings against the Tigers, taking a loss as Detroit swept the Angels. Now back as a starter, Rosenberg will look for better luck against a much tougher Twins team.
Sonny Gray is the ace of the Twins staff, posting a 2.84 ERA through 30 starts and 174 innings pitched. Gray ranks second in the AL, only behind Gerrit Cole, in ERA and he leads the league with a 2.85 FIP and 0.4 HR/9. He has given up just seven home runs in 174 innings pitched, which means the Angels will have to find another way to score runs if they want to win. Gray was named to his third all-star team this season, and could be a pitcher the Angels express interest in this offseason when he reaches free agency.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Nolan Schanuel - 1B
2. Brandon Drury - DH
3. Randal Grichuk - LF
4. Jared Walsh - RF
5. Jo Adell - CF
6. Eduardo Escobar - 3B
7. Michael Stefanic - 2B
8. Chad Wallach - C
9. David Fletcher - SS
Minnesota Twins starting lineup
1. Andrew Stevenson - CF
2. Donovan Solano - 3B
3. Edouard Julien - 2B
4. Kyle Farmer - SS
5. Michael A. Taylor - DH
6. Matt Walner - RF
7. Christian Vazquez - C
8. Trevor Larnach - LF
9. Jordan Luplow - 1B
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
Jo Adell followed up a big game in Tampa Bay with a hitless performance in his three at-bats last night. Adell did draw a walk which is always encouraging, but the Angels are looking for their former first round pick to finish strong.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
Michael Stefanic has recorded three straight multi-hit games for the Angels after his two-hit game last night, and is now hitting seventh in the order, moving up from ninth. Stefanic is looking to finish his season on a positive note and put together his first good sustainable stretch in the majors. A big game today would continue towards that goal while also helping the Halos win a ballgame.