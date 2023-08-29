Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Philadelphia Phillies, August 29
The Los Angeles Angels lost a tough one against the Phillies to fall to 63-69 on the season, 11.5 games back of a playoff spot. Lucas Giolito struggled, Trea Turner had a huge game for Philadelphia, and the Angels managed just four runs despite recording 11 hits. The Halos look to even this series against the 73-58 Phillies tonight and try to get back above .500 on this long road trip.
Probable starting pitchers
Tyler Anderson takes the ball for the Angels looking to finish his month of August on a good note. After a promising month of July, Anderson has taken a big step back in August, posting a 7.36 ERA in four appearances (three starts). His last appearance came against the Reds and saw him allow four runs (one earned) in 4.2 innings pitched. He pitched in relief of Shohei Ohtani and turned what was a 3-0 lead into a deficit by the time he departed.
The Phillies will counter with right-hander Michael Lorenzen. The former Angel had a breakout year in the first half with Detroit culminating with his first all-star appearance. Shortly thereafter the Tigers dealt Lorenzen to the Phillies where in his home debut he delivered a no-hitter. Things haven't gone quite as well for the 31-year-old since, as Lorenzen has allowed 11 runs (10 earned) in his last two appearances spanning nine innings pitched.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Nolan Schanuel - 1B
2. Shohei Ohtani - DH
3. Brandon Drury - 2B
4. Mike Moustakas - 3B
5. Luis Rengifo - SS
6. Logan O'Hoppe - C
7. Mickey Moniak - CF
8. Hunter Renfroe - RF
9. Randal Grichuk - LF
Philadelphia Phillies starting lineup
1. Kyle Schwarber - LF
2. Trea Turner - SS
3. Nick Castellanos - RF
4. Bryce Harper - DH
5. Alec Bohm - 1B
6. J.T. Realmuto - C
7. Rodolfo Castro - 2B
8. Edmundo Sosa - 3B
9. Johan Rojas - CF
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
The Angels took a loss last night after once again leaving too many runners on base. Four hits in 13 at-bats with runners in scoring position isn't so bad, but four runs on 11 hits with two walks and a hit by pitch feels low. One player who had at least one runner on base in four of his five plate appearances was Mike Moustakas, but the veteran third baseman went hitless in five at-bats last night. Moustakas is mired in a two-for-26 slump that the Angels badly need him to snap out of.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
Hunter Renfroe has had his struggles this season with the Angels, but one of his best games of the season came in a game Michael Lorenzen started. Lorenzen faced the Angels with the Tigers in the first game of a doubleheader, and Renfroe doubled twice in two at-bats against Lorenzen. He now has three hits in eight at-bats in his career against him, and could possibly look to get going tonight facing him. It worked last time!