Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Tampa Bay Rays, August 19, Game 1
The Angels look for a win in game one of their doubleheader.
The Los Angeles Angels play a split day-night doubleheader today against the Tampa Bay Rays thanks to Hurricane Hillary postponing tomorrow's game. The Angels lost last night against the Rays to fall to 60-63 on the season, 7.5 games back of the final Wild Card spot.
Probable starting pitchers
Chase Silseth takes the ball for the Angels for Game 1 as he looks to build on what's been the best stretch of his young career. Since re-entering the rotation one month ago, Silseth has a 1.59 ERA in four starts and 22.2 innings pitched. He pitched five scoreless innings last Sunday in Houston to help the Angels avoid the sweep against the Astros.
The Rays will counter with right-hander Tyler Glasnow. The 29-year-old has struggled to stay healthy but when he pitches, he's one of the best pitchers in the American League. He's been limited to 13 starts due to injuries this season, but he's posted a 3.01 ERA in his 74.2 innings of work. Glasnow is an elite strikeout pitcher, fanning 12.4 batters per nine this season.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Nolan Schanuel - 1B
2. Shohei Ohtani - DH
3. Brandon Drury - 2B
4. Mike Moustakas - 3B
5. Matt Thaiss - C
6. Mickey Moniak - CF
7. Randal Grichuk - LF
8. Luis Rengifo - RF
9. Andrew Velazquez - SS
Tampa Bay Rays starting lineup
1. Yandy Diaz - DH
2. Brandon Lowe - 2B
3. Randy Arozarena - LF
4. Luke Raley - CF
5. Isaac Paredes - 3B
6. Josh Lowe - RF
7. Osleivis Basabe - SS
8. Jonathan Aranda - 1B
9. Rene Pinto - C
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
The Angels finally had a good offensive game, scoring six runs in Friday night's defeat, but Mickey Moniak continued to struggle. The Angels outfielder has one hit in his last 29 at-bats with 13 strikeouts. In the month of August he has seven hits in 55 at-bats and has seen his average dip from .313 to .273 in the process. The Angels hope he can turn things around, starting in game one today.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
After a rough first at-bat, Nolan Schanuel showed exactly why the Angels called him up. The rookie first baseman singled and walked in his MLB debut, setting the table twice in front of Shohei Ohtani. He scored two of the team's six runs. If he can work deep counts and get on base in front of the middle of this order, they should be able to score runs.