Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Tampa Bay Rays, August 19, Game 2
The Angels look to sweep the doubleheader.
The Los Angeles Angels took Game 1 of this day-night doubleheader against the Rays in a wild game, and will look to sweep the doubleheader with another win tonight and take two of three in this weekend series. The win brought the Angels to 61-63 on the year while the Rays sit at 74-51.
Probable starting pitchers
Patrick Sandoval takes the ball for the Angels tonight as he looks for any sort of consistency this season. He had a 1.86 ERA in a five-start span before a clunker his last time out in Texas when he allowed five runs (four earned) with six walks in just 2.2 innings of work. Sandoval enters the start with a 4.09 ERA in 21 starts this season.
The Rays will counter with right-hander Zach Eflin. The 29-year-old is in the midst of a career year for the Rays, posting a 3.67 ERA in 23 starts and 132.1 innings of work. Eflin did struggle his last time out, however, allowing six runs in just three frames in a loss in Cleveland.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Nolan Schanuel - 1B
2. Shohei Ohtani - DH
3. Brandon Drury - 2B
4. Mike Moustakas - 3B
5. Logan O'Hoppe - C
6. Randal Grichuk - LF
7. Hunter Renfroe - RF
8. Luis Rengifo - SS
9. Jordyn Adams - CF
Tampa Bay Rays starting lineup
1. Yandy Diaz - 1B
2. Randy Arozarena - LF
3. Harold Ramirez - DH
4. Isaac Paredes - 2B
5. Curtis Mead - 3B
6. Osleivis Basabe - SS
7. Josh Lowe - RF
8. Jose Siri - CF
9. Christian Bethancourt - C
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
The Angels somehow scored seven runs despite Shohei Ohtani going hitless in three at-bats. Ohtani is a player who has always done well against the Rays including the opening game of this series, so hopefully he can have a big second game tonight.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
Brandon Drury has finally broken out of his slump and had a huge game in the first game today. Drury had three hits in four at-bats including a home run and two runs scored. Drury had been a key contributor for the Angels this season, and hopefully he can continue getting back to that with another big game.