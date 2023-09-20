Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Tampa Bay Rays, September 20
The Los Angeles Angels just lost their sixth straight game on Tuesday night, marking the third time they've lost at least six in a row since August which is pretty hard to fathom. The 68-83 Halos will look to snap that long losing streak tonight and even the series with the 93-59 Rays.
Probable starting pitchers
Reid Detmers was listed as the probable starter for Sunday's game against the Tigers but was scratched due to illness. Now healthy enough to start, Detmers will look for his third straight quality start. The southpaw allowed three runs in seven innings his last time out against the Mariners to lower his season ERA to 4.77 in 26 starts.
One of the more surprising deals made at the deadline was one that saw the Rays part with one of their top prospects Kyle Manzardo in exchange for Aaron Civale. The Rays had a clear need for a starting pitcher with so much of their rotation on the IL, and Civale filled that need. Unfortunately, the right-hander hasn't been quite as good as he was with Cleveland. He has a 4.43 ERA in his eight starts with Tampa Bay including a 5.87 ERA in his three September starts. Civale hasn't been quite as sharp, but the Rays are 6-2 in his starts overall.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Nolan Schanuel - 1B
2. Zach Neto - SS
3. Brandon Drury - DH
4. Jared Walsh - RF
5. Logan O'Hoppe - C
6. Jo Adell - LF
7. Eduardo Escobar - 3B
8. Brett Phillips - CF
9. Michael Stefanic - 2B
Tampa Bay Rays starting lineup
Lineup will be updated!
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
Offense continues to be hard to come by for this Angels team as they managed just two runs on five hits. One of the players who looked just awful at the dish was Jared Walsh who not only was hitless in his four at-bats, but he struck out all four trips. Walsh has hit a couple of home runs since his recall which is definitely a good thing, but those are his only hits in 13 at-bats with seven strikeouts in that span. Hopefully he can have a better night tonight against a pitcher he has hit a home run against in his career.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
Zach Neto finally broke out of his one-for-26 slump with a clutch game-tying home run in the top of the eighth on Tuesday in front of a large group of family and friends. Neto had struggled mightily since being activated off the IL, but when healthy has been a huge spark plug for this team. Hopefully that home run gets him going as the Angels really need him to finish on a high note.