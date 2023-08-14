Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Texas Rangers, August 14
Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Texas Rangers, August 14
The Los Angeles Angels got back in the win column on Sunday afternoon as they defeated the Houston Astros in a well-pitched game 2-1. That win brought the Angels back to one game below .500 as they're 59=60 heading into this three-game series in Arlington, Texas. The Angels trail the third Wild Card spot by 6.5 games and they trail the division-leading Rangers by 11.5 games heading into tonight's matchup. The Rangers enter at 70-48, which is the best record in the West and the third-best in the American League overall.
Probable starting pitchers
Patrick Sandoval takes the ball for the Angels as he prepares to face this Rangers team for the first time this season. Sandoval pitched well in his last time out against the Giants, allowing two runs in 6.2 innings pitched with eight strikeouts and just one walk. He's allowed two runs or fewer in each of his last five starts which has helped lower his ERA to 3.86 on the season.
The Rangers will counter with prized trade deadline acquisition Max Scherzer. The Rangers acquired Scherzer in a blockbuster deal with the Mets and in his first two starts with Texas it's safe to say he's lived up to the billing. He allowed three runs in six innings against the White Sox on August 3, and in his last time out he allowed one run on just three hits in seven innings against the Athletics. Too poor offenses for sure, but he pitched wonderfully. He'll look to lower his 3.88 season ERA with another good start tonight.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Mickey Moniak - CF
2. Shohei Ohtani - DH
3. Brandon Drury - 2B
4. Mike Moustakas - 1B
5. Luis Rengifo - 3B
6. Hunter Renfroe - RF
7. Matt Thaiss - C
8. Randal Grichuk - LF
9. Andrew Velazquez - SS
Texas Rangers starting lineup
1. Marcus Semien - 2B
2. Corey Seager - SS
3. Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
4. Adolis Garcia - RF
5. Mitch Garver - C
6. Ezequiel Duran - 3B
7. Robbie Grossman - DH
8. J.P. Martinez - LF
9. Leody Taveras - CF
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
The Angels got a win but managed just two runs on four hits. One of the many Angels who failed to record a hit on Sunday and has struggled throughout the month of August is Brandon Drury. The Angels second baseman has a .639 OPS in August, a mark that really needs to be improved for a hitter who has been consistently solid for most of the year.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
Mickey Moniak was moved back to the leadoff spot yesterday and delivered a key RBI double. He has an .848 OPS in the leadoff spot this season, and getting on base in front of Shohei Ohtani in a series like this will be absolutely crucial.