Mike Trout reveals that Perry Minasian could be on verge of making another splash
LA Angels General Manager Perry Minasian has come under fire by some (including myself) for not acquiring enough quality pitching this offseason. The Angels made a good pickup in Noah Syndergaard and some great bullpen moves, but they haven't signed any other starters or shortstops that are any good to Major League deals.
To me, most of the criticism should fall on owner Arte Moreno, as it was widely speculated that he does not give his GMs full resources, and based off of the spree that the last Angels GM (Billy Eppler) is now on after he got hired by an aggressive owner, it's very inferable that Moreno is certainly against spending like a franchise who has the two best players in baseball in their primes. He should be going all out to support them and capitalize off of their youth and greatness in this window he has.
Mike Trout, however, isn't even thinking about that. He actually told reporters that Minasian is "obviously not done" yet. If this is true, that's fantastic news for Angels fans.
"I’m fully confident in Perry...He’s obviously not done. Great additions before the lockout. … Perry wants to win. I talk to him about it every day. Every chance he has to bring someone else in to help this team get better, he’s going to do it."- Mike Trout, LA Angels Center Fielder
Mike Trout has given LA Angels General Manager Perry Minasian a full vote of confidence.
There's really nobody in the LA Angels' organization that Perry Minasian would rather have believe in him like this than Mike Trout. Trout is the one who has missed the playoffs for seven straight seasons despite being the best player in the game due to awful pitching on his team.
Trout has every reason to lose his temper with this team and the general management from the front office. If he's cool with Perry, that's a great thing for Perry. And if he insists that Minasian's not done, that's a great thing for Angels fans. After all, Minasian has already responded to Trout's assurance by signing Archie Bradley and Ryan Tepera.
There's still work to be done, though, and there are still some trade chips available that Perry had been talking to teams about. Perhaps Minasian will go ahead and get working on those so that he can put the Angels in championship contention. Trout deserves to work with a championship caliber roster, and he's obviously trusting that Minasian will get it done.
Improving the rotation through free agency looks impossible at this point, as the Halos have let all the sure-fire, quality options go. The trade market is still alive, however, and there's still close to a month left to make moves before Opening Day.