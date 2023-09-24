Mike Trout's season is officially over after superstar was transferred to 60-day IL
Mike Trout's injury woes continue.
Shohei Ohtani's season is over. Anthony Rendon's season is over. Now, the third member among the three highest-paid Los Angeles Angels players has officially seen his season come to an end. It felt obvious, but Phil Nevin has confirmed that Mike Trout's season is officially over.
The future Hall of Famer fractured his hamate bone in San Diego right before the all-star break. It was one of many crushing blows this Angels team would face as the season winded down. Trout did his best to return to his team, even doing so for a game against the Reds, only to be shut down immediately after and watching his season end prematurely once again.
Mike Trout's season being over is the latest crushing blow for LA Angels fans
The Trout update is one that doesn't come as any surprise as there really is no reason for him to have returned, but it's obviously incredibly frustrating to watch him continue to be decimated with injuries. The most frustrating part about this injury in particular is it was a freak accident. It happened on a swing. It's not like he pulled something in his back. It could've happened to anyone on any swing.
Trout, while not having a typical Trout year, was still quite good, slashing .263/.367/.490 with 18 home runs and 44 RBI in 82 games and 362 plate appearances. He was voted as an AL all-star for the 11th time, and had a 131 OPS+.
Now, with Trout's season officially over, the attention turns to the offseason where the organization will find out where Trout stands with the team as a whole. It's very possible Trout will express his dissatisfaction with the only franchise he's ever known as they're about to wrap up their ninth-straight season with no playoffs. If Trout were to request a trade, that'd make the Angels offseason even more wild than it already projects to be.
All we want from Trout is good health, so hopefully he'll find a way to recover from this hamate fracture and be good to go in Spring Training.