Mike Trout-Shohei Ohtani combo at top of LA Angels lineup could make for historic duo

Seeing Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout batting at the top of the order had me wondering...



Best team OPS from first two spots in the order:

1999 Yankees, .926

1903 Reds, .910

1929 Phillies, .901

1996 Orioles, .898



Shohei Ohtani's 2021 OPS: .965

Mike Trout's career OPS: 1.002 pic.twitter.com/RNnEHri9MK