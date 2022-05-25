Mike Trout, Taylor Ward becoming unstoppable duo at LA Angels' home games
LA Angels' OFs Mike Trout and Taylor Ward are both two of the best players in the game in 2022. As for Trout, nobody is surprised. He's been the best player of the last 11 years. As for Ward, Angels fans aren't entirely surprised either.
Did anybody expect him to lead baseball in batting average (.370), on-base percentage (.481), OPS (1.194), and OPS+ (248). Well, maybe not, but he appeared to be developing very nicely in the Angels' system by showing flashes of promise last year.
Having he and Trout--who's leading the American League with 35 runs scored and is also hitting .323--at the top of the lineup is a NIGTHMERE for any pitching staff, but it's even more of a tall task to deal with when the Halos are playing at home:
Mike Trout and Taylor Ward are about as incredible as a duo as it gets for the LA Angels when they're playing at home.
Mike Trout and Taylor Ward are already incredibly dominant as a duo for the LA Angels period, but they unlock a new level when they're playing in Angel Stadium. That home slash line for those two is simply unfair: .383/.504/.841. There's not much else the Halos could ask of these guys.
They both combine for 21 home runs and 62 runs scored on the year. That's absurd when considering that the Angels have only played 43 games. The best part, however, just might be that they turn that up to an even higher level when they're hitting at home. No ticket to Angel Stadium is ever a ticket going to waste when these two are on the same team.
It's a major factor in why the Angels are just a game out of first place in the stacked AL West--boasting a 26-17 record. They're tied for the third-most wins in the AL right now, putting themselves in position to send Trout, Ward, and the rest of the talented squad to the postseason for the first time since 2014.