MLB Insider links Shohei Ohtani and three other top-25 free agents to the Angels
Shohei Ohtani is not the only top free agent this MLB Insider links to the Los Angeles Angels.
3) Marcus Stroman
Both Hader and Martinez have been linked to the Angels at certain points already this offseason. It makes sense as both would fill a need. Another need the Angels have is starting pitching. Even if Ohtani returns, he won't be able to pitch in 2024 after undergoing Tommy John Surgery. The Halos would need to sign at least one, and maybe even two starters to make their rotation somewhat adequate without Shohei.
The best free agent starters are guys like Blake Snell, Aaron Nola, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, but they're all going to get nine-figure deals. One or two of those guys could even get up to $200 million in a contract. The chances of the Angels going that high on a free agent not named Shohei Ohtani are probably slim.
The next tier of pitchers would probably be the one that has Marcus Stroman in it. He's not going to win a Cy Young most likely like a Blake Snell, but he can be a frontline starter. He's a durable innings eater at his worst, and is an ace of a playoff team at his best.
Stroman did have some struggles in the second half and missed time due to injury, but he's made at least 25 starts with at least 130 innings pitched in six of the last seven full seasons (excluding 2020). During that time he has the 12th most innings pitched of all pitchers and the 10th best ERA among pitchers with at least 1,000 innings.
Stroman would come cheaper and for less term than many of the other high-end starters on the list. He's not better than them, but he'd also instantly become the best starting pitcher in this rotation. Had the Cubs sold he could've been a player the Angels pursued at the deadline.
Feinsand has the Cubs and Cardinals listed in addition to the Angels as potential Stroman fits. I'm sure plenty of teams will be interested once the market starts diminishing a bit.