MLB Mock Draft Roundup: Who do the experts have the Angels taking in July?
The MLB Draft is rapidly approaching, and that means more and more mock drafts are being released. MLB media members have been hard at work speculating which of the game's next superstars will head where. Perry Minasian has a big decision to make for the Los Angeles Angels.
The MLB Draft is set to take place beginning on Sunday, July 9 in Seattle. This is two games before the all-star game which also just so happens to be taking place in Seattle.
Dylan Crews, an outfielder from LSU, is the top projected pick, and has been getting tons of hype. Crews is an outfielder who's slashing .457/.607/.790 with 13 home runs and 53 RBI in 48 games thus far. No, I didn't mistype anything. Unfortunately, the Angels won't be selecting Crews, but they will get a promising player with their pick.
The Angels will be on the clock 11th overall. Recent first round picks include Jordyn Adams (2018, 17th), Will Wilson (2019, 15th), Reid Detmers (2020, 10th), Sam Bachman (2021, 9th), and Zach Neto (2022, 13th).
The first two picks were not good ones but the Halos have done a nice job in recent drafts. Neto especially looks like a future star.
Who do experts have the LA Angels drafting first in 2023 MLB Mock Drafts?
MLB.com - RHP Rhett Lowder
Jim Callis of MLB.com has the Angels selecting right-handed pitcher Rhett Lowder. The 21-year-old is pitching in his third year at Wake Forest University.
Lowder possesses one of the best changeups in the country, and was given a 60-grade for it by MLB.com. He has a fastball that averages 92-95 mph but can get up to 97 when the situation dictates.
His fastball has a ton of sink to it, so Lowder generates a ton of ground balls. He has good command and good stuff. He should help an Angels farm system that doesn't have a ton of great pitching.
Just Baseball - INF Tommy Troy
Aram Leighton of Just Baseball has the Angels selecting second baseman Tommy Trout.
The 21-year-old is in his third year at Stanford University and has gotten significantly better each year. Troy is a California native who's a line-drive hitter and rarely swings and misses. This would be a pick resembling the Neto selection, as a junior in college who had a great hit tool.
Troy has had a great deal of success in the Cape Cod league, and was named the best prospect after slashing .310/.386/.531 with five home runs in his 30 games.
He could potentially be the next guy who'd be a fast riser in the Angels system and form a nice double-play tandem with Neto up the middle.
Baseball Prospect Journal - OF Enrique Bradfield
While Troy is more of a contact hitter, Bradfield is more of a toolsy prospect. He has electric speed, and developing power. In addition to this, Bradfield is a terrific defender in center field which could come in handy at some point as Mike Trout ages.
He's in his third year at Vanderbilt University, and Bradfield is slashing .301/.452/.455 with five home runs and 27 RBI in 40 games. That's all fine and well, but the highlight of his statline is 31 stolen bases in 36 attempts. Last season he swiped 46 bags without being caught.
The left-handed hitter is a guy who knows he has to put the ball in play with his blazing speed, and Bradfield has done just that in college. Whether that translates in professional baseball remains to be seen, but he's walked more than he's struck out at Vanderbilt including 42 walks to 31 strikeouts this season.
He's the riskiest of the three players mocked to them, but has the most upside.