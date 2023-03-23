MLB Opening Day: How to watch the Los Angeles Angels in 2023
Baseball (for real) is nearly back. Here's the best way to watch the Los Angeles Angels in 2023 if you've cut the cord.
MLB's 2023 Opening Day is nearly here, and we can't wait for baseball (meaningful baseball, that is) to be back on our television screens.
But then again, it's becoming more and more difficult to find a cheap, easy way to watch your favorite baseball team. Don't worry though - we've got you covered this season.
But first, let's review the key moves of the last few months.
Notable Additions: LHP Tyler Anderson, OF Hunter Renfroe, RHP Carlos Estevez, IF Brandon Drury, U Gio Urshela, LHP Matt Moore
Notable Losses: RHP Michael Lorenzen, RHP Archie Bradley
It's hard to have a better offseason than the Halos had. They addressed every major need - except maybe a fifth/sixth starter. The team needed better depth and more consistency at the plate, so they acquired Drury, Urshela and Renfroe. Then they added a Cy Young candidate in lefty Anderson.
After last season's disappointing record, things are looking better in 2023 for Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani and Company.
How To Watch The Los Angeles Angels In 2023
Most of the Angels games are aired on Bally Sports West, which has been a tricky network for a few years. But, if you're in the area, you can finally watch Bally Sports West on fuboTV.
To be extra-sure, you can check out the entire directory of available channels by zip code on fuboTV's main page.
Not only will you get Bally Sports West, but you'll also get staples like ESPN, FS1 and MLB Network along with all your local channels.
Packages start at $74.99 per month, but there are plenty of add-ons should you want to fully customize your TV watching.
You can start a week-long free-trial today.
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.