The next LA Angels pitching prospect to make their MLB debut will be...
#2 LA Angels pitching prospect who may debut in 2022: Ky Bush
Now for the lone lefty on this list, 22-year-old Ky Bush was drafted by the LA Angels one round after Bachman last year, but unlike his first-round counterpart he has remained healthy all season and might actually be closer to reaching the majors now.
Standing at an imposing 6-foot-6, the Angels’ fourth ranked prospect made quite an impression on the team after recording a 2.99 ERA and 12.9 K/9 in his sophomore season at Saint Mary’s College of California.
Bush got a small taste of professional ball last year when he made five starts for Tri-City, producing a middling 4.50 ERA, but also flashing some serious swing-and-miss stuff with 20 strikeouts in 12 innings.
Headed up by a mid-90s sinking fastball and a wipeout slider that sits in the low-80s, Bush’s arsenal is perfectly engineered to generate a lot of whiffs. That said, he’s off to a somewhat slow start in that regard with Rocket City this season.
With only 26 strikeouts in 28 innings, Bush is sporting a decent but unspectacular 8.4 K/9. Fortunately, he does seem to be rediscovering his old form as the season progresses, striking out 18 in his last three starts vs. just eight in his first three.
Despite his lower than usual strikeout numbers, Bush has remained incredibly effective in Double-A this season, currently boasting a 3.54 ERA and 1.179 WHIP while holding batters to a .234 batting average and only surrendering eight walks.
Across all of Double-A, Bush ranks in the top-31 in ERA, WHIP, walk rate (6.9%) and FIP (4.01).
If he can get his strikeout numbers back to at least 10.0 K/9, Bush’s chances of seeing the majors this year will increase dramatically.