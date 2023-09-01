Nolan Schanuel breaking this Angels rookie record shows it wasn't too early for him to be called up
Nolan Schanuel is proving he's the real deal.
The Los Angeles Angels just wrapped up what might've been the worst month of August in franchise history. Injuries, the entire team struggling, and a disastrous deadline saw the Angels go from a team in postseason contention at the beginning of the month, to a team waiving most of their upcoming free agents to save some money.
One positive that's come out of this month has been the play of Angels rookie first baseman Nolan Schanuel. The Angels promoted Schanuel in a move that was undoubtedly their last desperate move to try and get back in the postseason race. The Angels haven't done much winning with Schanuel, but he's proven the call-up was justified.
LA Angels rookie Nolan Schanuel proves he belongs by recording longest Angels hitting streak to start his career
The Angels have had plenty of all-time great players begin their career with the club, yet none of them have done what Nolan Schanuel has in his first ten games.
The Angels rookie first baseman has 12 hits in his first 37 at-bats and has reached base at a 45.7% clip. He's slashing .324/.457/.351 with no home runs and two RBI. The power isn't there yet, just like it wasn't in the minors, but Schanuel has been an on-base machine. He's been the perfect leadoff hitter in front of Shohei Ohtani, and has done his part to try and help this team score runs.
What's most impressive about Schanuel is his eye, as even for a 21-year-old kid who was just playing college baseball a couple of months ago, he's taking pitches that not many MLB players can take.
Schanuel has hits in each of his first ten MLB games breaking David Eckstein's record of nine straight in 2001. If Schanuel becomes a similar type of player to David Eckstein, they struck gold with their first round pick.
There're questions about his power and he's had a couple of rough moments defensively, but Schanuel's on-base ability is already elite. Ten games is a tiny sample for sure, but the eye test gives you a very clear picture of the kind of player Schanuel is. The future might not be so bright for this team, but Schanuel is a player fans can really enjoy watching.