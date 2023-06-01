Offensive onslaught helps Angels secure much-needed series victory over White Sox
After getting swept in embarrassing fashion on their home field against the Miami Marlins, the Los Angeles Angels had to bounce back in a big way facing the White Sox on the road.
Sweeping them would've been nice, but a series win following last weekend's debacle sure does feel sweet. The Angels split the first two games of the three-game set before an offensive onslaught helped them secure a much-needed series victory.
LA Angels secure series victory thanks to power surge
Offense has been hard to come by of late for the Angels. The bats were mostly silent against the Marlins, and outside of a four-run first inning in the opener of the White Sox series, the offense really didn't do much. The bats needed a breakout, and it finally happened on Wednesday afternoon.
The Angels got off to a very fast start thanks to Mike Trout launching one of the farthest home runs he's hit in his career. This started the power barrage.
Shohei Ohtani homered twice off of White Sox starter Lance Lynn including one which was one of the farthest he's ever hit as well.
Taylor Ward and Chad Wallach both tacked on home runs late off of White Sox relievers. Ward's home run was his second in as many days, while Wallach's fourth home run of the season came in his 54th at-bat of the season. For reference, Wallach had four home runs in 243 MLB at-bats entering this season. His power and offensive production has been a huge surprise, and has helped the Angels immensely.
The final game of this series saw many Angels players break out of slumps. Trout and Ohtani hadn't been at their best, so to see them have monster games was nice. Taylor Ward has been brutal for most of the season, it was good to see him contribute as well.
Even players who didn't hit home runs had big games. Jared Walsh had two hits and three RBI. Mickey Moniak who had one hit in his last 13 at-bats had a pair of hits including a double.
The Angels haven't won many laughers this season, so it was good to see them get this one in the fashion they did. Now, the big test has arrived. The Halos are in Houston for four games and have the chance to show whether they should be considered legitimate or not.