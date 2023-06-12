One Angels lineup change Phil Nevin should make to get Mike Trout back on track
It's no secret that Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout is in the midst of the worst hitting slump of his career. It looks like he can't hit a fastball and feels like he's failed in just about every opportunity with runners in scoring position. The stats do reflect this.
Trout is hitting just .234 against fastballs this season, and he's seeing that pitch 68.5% of the time. That percentage is only going up as pitchers have pounded Trout with fastballs to no end lately. Trout is also hitting just .186 with runners in scoring position this season which is pretty impossible to comprehend.
Seeing Trout's struggles in those spots, and citing his massive struggles of late, I think a change is needed.
Phil Nevin should move LAAngels outfielder Mike Trout to the leadoff spot to get him going
To say Mike Trout is struggling would be a massive understatement. In the month of June Trout has four hits in 35 at-bats. He's slashing .114/.256/.200 with one home run and five RBI in 10 games. That's obviously horriffic, and the Angels don't stand a chance if this is the production they'll get from him.
The struggles run even deeper. Trout had just a .788 OPS in the month of May and has a .700 OPS in his last 36 games. He has not been the Mike Trout we're all accustomed to.
In theory, Mike Trout is the perfect number two hitter. He's a guy who gets on base at an elite level and has enormous power. When Shohei Ohtani was in a slump, Nevin moved him to the two-hole and he's been raging hot of late. It's safe to say he won't be moving, nor should he.
While Trout might be the most comfortable as the number two hitter, I believe moving him to the top of the order is the best solution. He might have more experience hitting second and third, but Trout did lead off quite a bit to begin his career. He has 162 starts in that spot.
Having Trout lead off would take some of the pressure off. Sure, he still has to produce, but he can focus on simply getting on base. He wouldn't have as many opportunities with runners in scoring position, and would seemingly get good pitches to hit in front of Shohei Ohtani.
Allow Trout to focus on the basics and re-finding his swing. Of course, it all comes down to his ability to catch up to fastballs. While moving his spot in the order won't magically fix that issue, it certainly couldn't hurt. Just switch up what isn't working.