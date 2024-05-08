Padres-Luis Arráez trade represents another failure of Angels' horrendous farm system
By Drew Koch
Wouldn't it be nice if the Los Angeles Angels could, I don't know, improve their roster? The Halos made little-to-no attempt to add pieces this past offseason, and it's costing the team big time.
Everyone knows that Shohei Ohtani left the Angels and joined the Los Angeles Dodgers this past winter. And while no one player can replace what Ohtani brings to the table, Angels' GM Perry Minasian's effort to replace a semblance of that production was nowhere to be found. To be fair, it's not as if Minasian has much to work with. Owner Arte Moreno cut spending, and the Angels don't have many trade assets.
The most recent trade between the San Diego Padres and Miami Marlins was a brutal reminder of how horrific the Angels' farm system really is. Even if the Halos wanted in on the action, there was zero chance of LA swinging a deal for the two-time batting champion.
Luis Arráez landed in San Diego this past weekend after the Friars sent a package of three prospects and reliever Woo Suk Go to the Marlins. None of the prospects sent to the Fish were necessarily among the top tier in the Padres' farm system. But comparing farm systems is oftentimes an apples to oranges conversation.
The Padres were able to pull off that trade and none of their Top 100 prospects (according to MLB Pipeline) were involved in the deal. Ethan Salas, Robby Snelling, Dylan Lesko, and Leodalis De Vries still reside in the Padres' organization. Furthermore, no one from the Friars' active roster was jettisoned either. Go was a free agent pickup this offseason, but started the season in the minors.
If you're looking for a Top-100 prospect in the Angels organization, you'll probably have to wait until after this year's draft. The Halos have zero Top 100 prospects, according to MLB Pipeline. Even Keith Law of The Athletic (subscription required) does not see a Top-100 prospect in the Angels' farm system.
LA Angels farm system was harmed after Zach Neto and Nolan Schanuel were promoted
Do you want more bad news, Angels fans? When it comes to the overall state of the Angels farm system, LA ranks dead-last (per Pipeline). Law is touch kinder, ranking the Halos 29th, just ahead of the Oakland A's. Usually teams allow their top draft choices at least a year or two to develop in the minors, but the Angels promoted both Zach Neto and Nolan Schanuel incredibly quickly.
A short stint in the big leagues is often referred to as a cup of coffee. The Angels prefer to give their prospects a cup of coffee in the minor leagues. In Schanuel's case, he never even got to ask the barista what the daily specials were. This practice of accelerated promotion has robbed the Angels of bargaining chips in trade talks while also shortcutting the development process.
Trading for Arráez, or any other player who may help the Angels this season, is a pipe dream. In fact, the Angels would be wise to take the opposite approach and start selling off assets in order to replenish the farm system that was eroded over the past few seasons.