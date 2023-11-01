Phil Nevin hilariously among managerial candidates for the Padres
Didn't see this one coming!
The Los Angeles Angels made the easy decision to part with Phil Nevin after their 73-89 2023 season. The Angels expected to be competitive and had a roster that should've at the very least been somewhat in the playoff race in September, but completely collapsed after buying at the trade deadline leading to Nevin and the Angels parting ways.
The Angels falling apart and finishing with the exact same record as the one they had in 2022 wasn't only Nevin's fault, but it was clear from the beginning that Nevin wasn't quite cut out for being a manager in the majors. He did not come close to getting the most out of his team.
The Angels aren't the only team looking for a new manager for next season. The San Diego Padres are in the same boat after having an arguably more disappointing year than the Angels. One of the names they're considering is... Phil Nevin?
Phil Nevin is one of two LA Angels coaches being considered by the San Diego Padres
Again, let me make this clear. The Angels failures were not all on Phil Nevin. Players need to take responsibility, Perry Minasian built a flawed roster, and injuries ran rampant especially in the second half. Regardless, Nevin didn't do a thing to stand out at the helm. Despite that, the Padres are at the very least interested in him which after his Angels failures, certainly comes as a surprise.
I'm sure at least part of the reason the Padres are interested in Nevin is because of how good of a player he was for them. He was an all-star and hit as many as 41 home runs in a single season for San Diego. He had one of the best seasons in Padres history in 2001. The Angels are currently considering many of their former players to serve as their new manager, so I can't fault San Diego too much for that.
Also among the Padres candidates is current Angels coach Benji Gil. He's become a fan favorite over the last couple of years and is a guy many Angels fans want to be their own manager. Gil has an impressive resume and has certainly earned a shot to manage a MLB team. Nevin had his shot and failed miserably. The Padres hiring him after the season they had would certainly be amusing.