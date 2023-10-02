Phil Nevin will not return as Angels' manager next season, Minasian to remain
It hasn't taken long for there to be a big shake-up with the Angels as a leadership change came on day one of the offseason.
By Eric Cole
The Los Angeles Angels had a number of issues during the 2023 season. Mike Trout kept getting hurt. Shohei Ohtani got hurt and is probably leaving after the season. The pitching staff ranged from mediocre to embarrassing other than on days when Ohtani pitched.
Some of those things were bad luck and some were because of poor decisions before the season. However, the writing has been on the wall for a while now that the Angels could clear house and that heads could roll.
While it looks like general manager Perry Minasian is going to stick around, at least for the moment, it was reported that Phil Nevin would not be returning as the Angels' manager next season.
Perry Minasian stays, Phil Nevin out as Angels manager
Minasian only just finished his third season as Angels GM, so it makes sense that he could argue the case to keep his job especially since he did try to go for it at the trade deadline even if his targets turned back into pumpkins once they got to LA. From the sounds of things, he will be making some sort of appearance with the media on Tuesday.
Phil Nevin got the Angels managerial job after Joe Maddon was fired in 2022 and ended his tenure in LA with a 119-149 record and zero playoff appearances in two seasons despite having Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani on the roster at the same time (same to you, Brad Ausmus).
More seriously, it seems likely that Nevin is regarded well enough around the league that he should be able to land on his feet somewhere if he so chooses. The Angels' move to let Nevin go seems like the start of a lot of changes that we could see in LA with Nevin's replacement potentially setting a tone for things to come.