Predicting where Shohei Ohtani and each Angels free agent will sign in 2024
There's a good chance the Angels don't bring back a single one of their major free agents in 2024.
Mike Moustakas
What do you know, another former Colorado Rockie! Moustakas was acquired one month before Grichuk and Cron in a trade with the Rockies when the Angels desperately needed depth in their infield. Anthony Rendon, Zach Neto, and Gio Urshela were all out and the Angels lacked quality depth options.
When the Angels acquired Moustakas he was in the midst of a solid season, and he continued to hit well for the Halos. On this team that continuously came up small in big moments, it felt like Moustakas was a player the Angels could rely on to get a clutch hit when the team needed it. He hit several huge home runs for the Angels while they were actually competitive. Additionally, Moustakas displayed outstanding leadership on a team that lacked in that area as well.
His finish to the season wasn't great, but Moose became an instant fan favorite for this hungry fan base. He established himself as a player the team would at the very least consider bringing back.
The 35-year-old wouldn't have a regular role on this Angels team when healthy, but with Anthony Rendon's injury history there'd be a good chance we'd see Moose fairly regularly at third base when Rendon is out. Moose accepting a bench role shouldn't be an issue. He clearly made an impact in his time with the Angels, and it'd be nice to see him back.
Prediction: Angels, One-year $4 million