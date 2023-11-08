Predicting where Shohei Ohtani and each Angels free agent will sign in 2024
There's a good chance the Angels don't bring back a single one of their major free agents in 2024.
Gio Urshela
We've finally arrived at a player the Angels acquired before the season started. Gio Urshela was acquired in the first Angels trade of the 2022 offseason as the Angels looked to add some very real depth. Urshela wasn't going to have a set position but was going to play all over the place and get fairly regularly at-bats.
Urshela began the year as the team's regular shortstop before playing more first base after Zach Neto was promoted. The Angels then moved him across the diamond to third base when Anthony Rendon landed on the IL for the first time. Gio even wound up making one appearance at second base.
Gio was his usual spectacular self in the field, particularly at third base, but also made an impact at the dish. He didn't display much power, but was a rare Angel that was able to consistently put the ball in play. His season ended prematurely due to a fractured pelvis, but Urshela has certainly proven himself as a legitimate everyday player.
The Diamondbacks just won the NL Pennant starting Evan Longoria most of the time at third base. Longoria is now a free agent, is 38 years old, and wasn't all that great in 2023. Urshela is much younger and pretty clearly a better player. He won't cost as much as a guy like Matt Chapman, but is certainly good enough to play regularly at the hot corner on a winning team.
Prediction: Diamondbacks, Two-years $15.5 million