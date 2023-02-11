Ranking 5 remaining free agent targets for the Angels
2) LA Angels free agent target: Michael Wacha
Michael Wacha is another free agent I'm not in love with, but he's the best starting pitcher left in free agency by far and the only one that really makes sense for the Angels to pursue.
The Angels have five of their six starting pitcher slots decided on already with the sixth spot very up for grabs. They could go with an internal option like Griffin Canning or Chase Silseth, but every option they have includes a ton of risk. With very little margin for error, the Halos would benefit by bringing a veteran like Wacha in.
Wacha had a really solid season for the Red Sox posting a 3.32 ERA in 23 starts but the advanced metrics would suggest he's due for some regression in 2023. Wacha was also not good at all in 2020 or 2021.
Wacha still being available at this time tells me his ask is completely unreasonable. The Angels should only consider him if his cost is under $10 million dollars. I'd be willing to do one or maybe two years, definitely not more.
There're reasons why the Angels should and should not sign him, but I think with really no other option available, Wacha is the only guy to get if the Angels do decide to upgrade their rotation even further.