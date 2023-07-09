Ranking each of the last 10 Angels first round draft picks from worst to best
With the MLB Draft beginning tonight, let's take a trip down memory lane at some recent Angels first-round draft picks
1) Reid Detmers, 10th overall, 2020 MLB Draft
Billy Eppler screwed up many things as General Manager of the Angels, but one of his parting gifts was selecting Reid Detmers tenth overall in the 2020 draft out of the University of Louisville.
Like so many Angels prospects recently, Detmers was fast tracked through the minors and made his debut after just 15 starts in the minor leagues. He debuted in 2021 and struggled, but he pitched well in 2022 and has been even better after a rough start to this season.
Last season Detmers is most known for the no-hitter he threw. While that was an awesome moment, he wasn't at his best in the first half of the season, posting an ERA over 4.00 and a FIP approaching 5.00. He wasn't striking many hitters out (only fanned two in the no-hitter) and wasn't getting very deep into games.
His second half was great as Detmers posted a 3.36 ERA to go along with a 2.56 FIP and started striking more hitters out. There was no no-hitter, but he pitched really well down the stretch.
His great second half led myself to believe he'd break out completely in 2023 and potentially put up an all-star campaign. Detmers was not an all-star thanks in large part to a rough start to his season. His ERA was over 5.00 through ten starts as he struggled mightily navigating through lineups for a second and third time.
He's improved greatly on that lately and has been the dominant arm he had shown flashes of being in 2022. Detmers might not have ace potential, but he's a guy I feel comfortable with slotting in the Angels rotation for years to come.