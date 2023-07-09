Ranking each of the last 10 Angels first round draft picks from worst to best
With the MLB Draft beginning tonight, let's take a trip down memory lane at some recent Angels first-round draft picks
5) Sam Bachman: 9th overall, 2021 MLB Draft
It's only been 11 appearances, all out of the bullpen, but the potential with this guy is hard to miss. Sam Bachman was selected ninth overall in the 2021 MLB Draft by the Angels out of Miami University of Ohio, and when healthy, he's been really impressive.
Injuries last season led to reduced velocity which meant his strikeouts went way down, but they shot back up with increased velocity this season, and he was one of many pitchers the Angels promoted straight from AA Rocket City to the majors. He made just 23 appearances (all starts) in his minor league career before debuting for the Angels as a reliever.
In his 11 appearances with the Angels, Bachman has a 3.18 ERA in 17 appearances. His 11 walks are too high, but he's been mostly effective as a high-leverage reliever who can also go multiple innings if the need is there.
Bachman throws hard and his slider has held opponents to a .213 average with a 34% whiff rate. He's given up just one extra-base hit overall which is incredibly encouraging.
I have no idea whether Bachman will be used as a starter or as a reliever in the future. Obviously he'd be more valuable as a starter, but seeing him be an effective reliever is certainly a good thing as well. I'm excited for his future no matter the role.