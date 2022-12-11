Ranking the 10 best free agents still available for the Angels to target
6) Ranking the best FA's still available for the Angels to target: Adam Ottavino
Adam Ottavino looked like he was in decline only to bounce back in 2022 and look better than ever with the Mets. Ottavino really struggled in the shortened 2020 season with the Yankees and he didn't pitch well for the Red Sox in 2021 either.
He served as the primary set-up man for Edwin Diaz for the Mets in 2022 and had arguably the best season of his career. The 37 year old went 6-3 with a 2.06 ERA in 66 appearances and 65.2 innings pitched.
Ottavino has always been a strikeout artist. Even when he wasn't at his best in the last two seasons prior to his stint with the Mets he struck out 12.3/9 and 10.3/9 in those seasons respectively. His big flaw was, and really always had been the walks.
Ottavino walked 4.4 batters per nine in 2020 and 5.1 batters per nine in 2021. He's walked 3.9/9 in his 12-year career. A big key to his success this past season in Queens was his improvement in that area. He walked just 2.2 batters per nine this past season. He did that while still striking out 10.8 batters per nine.
Ottavino has 33 career saves so he can step in as the closer if needed or he can set up for someone like Jimmy Herget or Carlos Estevez. Do I expect Ottavino to repeat the season he just had? Probably not. He's 37 and relievers can be extremely volatile. I do expect, however, for Ottavino to be a really good reliever in whatever role the Angels would put him in if they were to sign him. He wouldn't be signed for more than a year or two and would add another high-leverage piece which I think is needed.