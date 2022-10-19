Ranking the 10 worst contracts in the AL West
7) Worst contracts in the AL West: Jon Gray
This past offseason, Jon Gray signed with the Texas Rangers for four years $56 million dollars. It's always a risk to sign someone from the Rockies because you don't really quite know how good he'll be. Coors Field inflates pitchers' numbers so Gray could've been a hidden gem and he also could've just been bad in Colorado.
It turns out he's something in between. Gray went 7-7 with a 3.96 ERA in 24 starts for the Rangers. He had two separate stints on the injured list that cost him around eight starts.
Gray pitched pretty well for Texas overall. He had a 9.5 K/9 while walking just 2.8/9. His 1.2 HR/9 isn't bad, and neither is his 1.131 WHIP.
After a shaky start in April and May, the right-hander had a 2.39 ERA in six June starts and a 2.97 ERA in five July starts. He didn't finish the season very strong after his return from the injured list, but I think he's a fine fourth starter for a team.
Texas isn't really paying him to be that, however. Gray is scheduled to make $15 million dollars in 2023 and $13 million dollars in 2024 and 2025. He's their third highest-paid player and their highest-paid pitcher by far.
There're rumors out there that say Texas will try and land a high-end starter with Jacob deGrom's name being tossed around.
Until that happens, Gray is being paid to be Texas' ace and just hasn't been that. The dollar value could be worse, but I find it hard to believe that Gray will live up to the contract.