Ranking the 10 worst contracts in the AL West
5) Worst contracts in the AL West: Max Stassi
Max Stassi was one of the more underrated catchers in baseball in 2020 and 2021. He had a 138 OPS+ in 2020 and a 103 OPS+ in 2021 while posting really solid framing numbers behind the plate as well. He was a guy the pitchers loved throwing to and became a leader in the Angels clubhouse.
Because of all of that, the Angels gave him an extension at the end of this season despite his lackluster performance in 2022. The extension was for three years and $17.5 million dollars. The contract includes a club option in 2025 worth $7.5 million dollars.
Stassi slashed .180/.267/.303 with nine home runs and 30 RBI in a career-high 102 games. His 62 OPS+ was abysmal and he was one of the worst hitters in baseball.
To make matters worse, Stassi was in the 42nd percentile in framing this season. He wasn't great in the field and was very bad at the plate.
Stassi's AAV isn't bad, I just have my doubts he will even be on the Angels for all of next year let alone the year after. If the Angels have any desire to compete, they can't play Stassi and his -0.6 bWAR as the primary catcher.
With top prospect Logan O'Hoppe potentially on the Opening Day roster, Stassi's playing time will likely be diminished right after signing the extension.