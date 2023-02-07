Ranking the 5 AL West DH's entering the 2023 season
2) Michael Brantley - Houston Astros
Michael Brantley was an intriguing free agent as he's a really consistent professional hitter but missed most of the 2022 season with injury. The Astros won the World Series with him on the sideline but brought Brantley back for the 2023 campaign in what I believe to be a great move.
Brantley was a staple in left field for a long time but he DH'd more than he played the field in 2022 and I expect that to continue with the left-handed hitter coming off of an injury. Brantley should see time in left field but I expect most of his at-bats to come from the DH spot.
Brantley is a career .298 hitter who MLB fans can expect to hit around that number likely every year until he retires. Angels fans just have to hope he doesn't get too many hits against them hitting in front of Yordan Alvarez.
1) Shohei Ohtani - Los Angeles Angels
Shohei Ohtani had a Silver Slugger award stolen from him by Yordan Alvarez despite Alvarez only appearing in 77 games as a DH. Ohtani has cemented himself as one of the best hitters in the game with another all-star season.
We all know how good his pitching was this past season, but Ohtani slashed .273/.356/.519 with 34 home runs and 95 RBI. He had a 145 OPS+ and should have won the Silver Slugger.
Ohtani will look to have another big power year and can hopefully surpass the 100 RBI mark for the first time in his career with the Angels having much more talent than he's ever been surrounded by. He's without a doubt the best DH in this division and one of, if not the best in the game (since Alvarez is a left fielder).