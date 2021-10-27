Ranking the 5 best overall LA Angels starts of the 2024 season

Prev 3 of 5 Next Next

Thankfully, the finish line is almost here. The end of the 2024 regular season is just a few days away from being over, which is great news for the Los Angeles Angels. The good moments were few and far between, so the Halos are more than happy to close the door on a season that saw their pitching staff hold the second worst ERA in the American League, leading only the dreadful White Sox. With that said, there were some big-time appearances sprinkled within the constant allowance of two-out runs and crooked numbers on the scoreboard. The Angels are long gone from playoff contention, but they do have a few decent games to reflect back on. Have a look at the five most memorable starts of the 2024 season. 5. Patrick Sandoval's only memorable outing: May 7th against Pittsburgh The veteran left-hander has not seen the mound since late June due to a left elbow injury. It was apparent that he was dealing with something, considering his lack of success in 2024 compared to what he's shown in previous years. In 16 starts, Sandoval posted only one outing with five-plus innings and no runs allowed. It happened on May 7th against the Pirates, leading way to a season-high seven innings in a 9-0 victory. The win ended a three-game losing skid at the time. Sandoval struck out seven batters, which is tied for the second-most from him in a game this year. He also surrendered just three hits and walked one, totaling four 1-2-3 innings. The only other time Sandoval did not allow a run in 2024 was on June 21st at Dodger Stadium, but he exited early due to the injury, logging 2 1/3 frames. He never saw the field again this season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

4. Jack Kochanowicz adds hope for future: August 29th against Detroit The 23-year-old sinkerballer has reeled in several nice outings, vying for six quality starts in nine appearances. On August 29 against the Tigers, Kochanowicz's full prowess was on display. He did not walk a batter across six scoreless innings, striking out four hitters, with five hits scattered. The Angels won the game, 3-0, which ended a miserable seven-game losing streak. He posted two 1-2-3 innings. Kochanowicz has been exceptional for Los Angeles in a short period of time. He is in the 96th percentile of BB rate, and has been reliable when it comes to registering innings. He has 51.1 frames under his belt through nine starts. There is a young crop of Angels pitchers who seem ready to ramp it up in 2025, and frankly it could all start with Kochanowicz. His 6-foot-7 frame and difficult-to-read arm slot makes for a solid formula moving forward. Jack Kochanowicz's 2Ks in the 1st. pic.twitter.com/H238EEw4ly — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) September 18, 2024

3. Caden Dana's MLB debut: September 1st against Seattle Angels fans were waiting on this day for quite a while. The 20-year-old #1 prospect was finally promoted to the big leagues and his start did not disappoint. As part of a 3-2 victory against the Angels' divisional foe, Dana racked up six innings to log the win and the quality start. Dana became the youngest Angels pitcher to ever win a game, and did so with incredible poise. He allowed two runs on two hits alongside four strikeouts. Dana struck out Victor Robles with runners in scoring position with two outs in the fifth inning after handing out a pair of walks. He also tallied a quick, inning-ending groundout after Luke Raley's monster home run in the second inning. Dana's next two starts were tumultuous, allowing nine combined earned runs 4 1/3 innings, but his debut proved that he can pitch in the big leagues with a mature approach. He's still very young, giving the Angels a ton to be excited about as he continues to develop.

2. Reid Detmers spins 12 strikeouts: April 6th against Boston The 2024 season saw way too many ups and downs for Detmers. He began the season with four incredible outings before eventually pit-falling to a 6.14 ERA, which ultimately kept him in Triple-A for three months. He came back in September and twirled two quality starts out of the gate, but has now surrendered 14 runs in his last two appearances. His best outing came on April 6th in a 2-1 win over the Red Sox, pushing the Angels' record to 5-3 in the standings. Detmers dominated to the tune of 12 strikeouts in six innings, allowing one run on three hits and one walk. Detmers struck out the first three batters of the game on swings and misses. He led off the second inning with a walk, but then cashed in three more strikeouts. Behind his no-hitter on May 10, 2022, this is Detmers' best MLB start. Reid Detmers, K'ing the Side in the 1st. pic.twitter.com/7zj6OIBPHL — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 7, 2024

1. Tyler Anderson's dominant outing: July 6th against Chicago Tyler Anderson is the only All-Star from the Angels in 2024. In 30 starts, he has a 3.70 ERA (second-best mark of his career in a full season) in 175 innings, which makes him the best starter for Los Angeles in 2024. Anderson has posted a dozen quality starts and two scoreless starts, but one outing stood out above the rest. To cement his All-Star status, Anderson fired season-highs in innings (8) and strikeouts (10) on July 6th against the Cubs. Los Angeles won the ballgame, 7-0, which ended a six-game losing streak. Anderson didn't walk a single Cub and he scattered just three hits. The following day, Anderson learned he was named to the All-Star team for the second time in his career. Tyler Anderson tied a career high with 10 strikeouts today pic.twitter.com/sQ9Fkmejf2 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 6, 2024