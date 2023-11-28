Ranking the 5 most valuable Angels players from the 2023 season
It was a rough season for the Angels, but these players still showed their value.
4) Carlos Estevez
Carlos Estevez's first season as an Angel had tons of highs and tons of lows. It started with him looking absolutely atrocious in Spring Training. He pitched so poorly to the point where Angels fans were calling for him to lose his closer role before the regular season had even began.
Thankfully, Phil Nevin kept him in that spot and Estevez delivered in the first half. The right-hander ended the first half with a 1.80 ERA in 36 appearances and 35 innings pitched. He set the Angels franchise record by converting 21 straight saves to begin the season without blowing a single one, and he even added two holds to his ledger.
The Angels were hanging around in the playoff race after the first half, and Estevez was arguably the biggest reason why other than Shohei Ohtani. He was an all-star, and deservingly so.
Unfortunately, Estevez melted down completely in the second half, raising questions as to whether he should even be the team's closer in 2024. It all started with the blown game at home against the Astros, and then the lowest point was a couple weeks later when he blew his first save as an Angel on the Cade Marlowe grand slam.
His first half kept him on the list, but the second half was one to forget for the 30-year-old. Let's hope he can pitch like the all-star he was in the 2024 season.