Ranking the American League West's front offices by competence
Part of the Los Angeles Angels fan base likes the job Perry Minasian has done while others want a change. Where does the Angels front office rank in the AL West?
3) Texas Rangers
The Texas Rangers have managed to go from a team that had missed the playoffs each season since 2016, and had gone under .500 each year as well, to a team that has a legitimate shot at its first World Series title. Chris Young and the Rangers front office deserve credit for that.
Texas has really cooled off of late, but they've spent much of the year in first place and if they get healthy with guys like Josh Jung and Nathan Eovaldi returning from long IL stints, they're a force to be reckoned with. The reason Texas isn't higher on the list, is because much of what they've done is through free agency.
Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, Nathan Eovaldi, and Jacob deGrom are four of the Rangers best players and they were all free agent signings. These are all former all-stars that the Rangers deserve credit for bringing in, but their ownership group deserves a ton of praise for shelling out hundreds of millions of dollars to bring these guys in.
The Rangers have made some key trades bringing in guys like Scherzer, Aroldis Chapman, and Jordan Montgomery in to help them win a World Series. Young has done a great job putting them in position.