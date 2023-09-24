Ranking the Angels pending free agents by likelihood of them re-signing
Which pending free agents will re-sign with the Angels this offseason?
6) Aaron Loup
The Aaron Loup contract that he signed in the 2021 offseason wound up bring nothing short of a disaster. He had a down year in the 2022 season, and was downright horrendous this past season.
The 35-year-old finished his season with a 6.10 ERA in 55 games and 48.2 innings of work. He had a hard time getting left-handed hitters out, and anytime Phil Nevin had to use him in a high-leverage spot it feels like he imploded. Loup had some good outings at the end of blowouts, but those don't mean much of anything.
The Angels will need to address their bullpen this offseason, and Loup does have a club option for the 2024 season worth $7.5 million, but there's almost no chance the team considers bringing him back.
Loup certainly won't get anything close to the amount from the option, and it's a lot more likely they pursue guys like Matt Moore and Reynaldo Lopez if they want to bring back their own guys. Entering his age 36 season the Angels can and presumably will do better than Loup this offseason.
Chances the LA Angels re-sign Aaron Loup: 1/10